Mike Wallach: The Viral Delusion
The Great Lie And The Data That Shows It
All Cause Mortality Figures Expose The Absurdity Of The Covid Craze
Mar 28, 2023
Michael Wallach
August 2022
The Downfall of Virus Theory is Happening
The word is spreading. Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Mike Yeadon now gets it. Long time activist Dolores Cahill now gets it. What will the empire do…
Aug 29, 2022
Michael Wallach
It's Time to End The Tragically Misguided Theory of SARS-CoV-2
More than two years now since the claimed discovery of a new pathogenetic virus SARS-CoV-2, which purportedly caused a disease called “covid…
Aug 3, 2022
Michael Wallach
July 2022
Coming soon
This is Mike Wallach: The Viral Delusion, a newsletter about Common Sense In Absurd Times.
Jul 31, 2022
Michael Wallach
