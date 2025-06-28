Coming Soon: The Entire Viral Delusion Doc Series Free On Substack!

Right in the heart of the “pandemic”, we launched The Viral Delusion Doc Series, featuring the extraordinary doctors, journalists and scientists who bravely exposed modern virology, and it’s claim of having discovered “a virus” responsible for “covid” as unsubstantiated pseudo-science, or as Kevin Corbett, RN, PhD explains in the series: “in one word: a scam.”

A lot of people have now seen the doc series, and I like to think it’s played some small part in the “no-virus” medical awakening that has grown like wild-fire. Yet, a lot of people haven’t seen it, and don’t even understand the movement. If you haven’t yet seen the doc series, or weren’t able to see all the episodes: well, you can now - and for free!

It’s been trimmed down to cut the fat, the audio has been vastly improved, and the opportunity for folks who haven’t yet to truly understand the foundational flaws of virology and those who use it’s invalid conclusions to no good end is here: featuring nearly all of the extraordinary key players who launched this monumental movement.

Do share this trailer with folks you think might be interested in understanding the extraordinary personal and political insights this perspective can bring to your life. In just a few days, anyone who subscribes will be able to see the entire series for free.

What Is The Viral Delusion All About?

The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, (now six part), seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim about SARS-COv2, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for it, to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been dis-proven by the science itself.



They then go back through history to reveal how the birth and growth of virology has led to massive misunderstanding and misdiagnosis of disease: from Smallpox to the Spanish Flu, Polio to AIDS, to COVID itself - putting the pandemic in a whole new context better understood not as settled science, but the tragic culmination of misunderstood biology by the growing cult of virology, built on pseudo-science, to which much of the rest of the medical profession defers without understanding or examination, and the tragic consequences that have been wrought in its name.



In 2019, the virologists took center stage, and for the first time on film, their methods, miscues and tragedy they have wrought are put under the spotlight, revealing the extraordinary leaps of fantasy buried in their methodology, the contradictions quietly acknowledged in their papers, their desperate effort to change language to justify their findings, the obvious in-congruence of their conclusions and the extraordinary stakes for our entire society in whether we continue to blindly follow their lead into a full-scale war against nature itself.

Featuring: Andrew Kaufman, MD; Tom Cowan, MD; Stefan Lanka, Virologist; Torsten Engelbrecht, journalist; Claus Kohnlein, MD; Kevin Corbett, PhD RN; David Rasnick, Biochemist PhD; Mark Bailey, MD; Dawn Lester and David Parker, Authors; Stefano Scoglio, Biochemist PhD; Saeed Qureeshi, Chemist PhD; Celia Farber, Journalist; Harold Wallach, PhD; Pam Popper, PhD, ND; Charles Geshekter, PhD; Amandha Vollmer ND, Jim West, Author; Larry Palevsky MD; and more.

Here are some things people are saying about the doc series:

“Absolutely incredible and incredibly important. A Masterpiece.”

-Dr. Sam Bailey.

“Immensely important and beautifully made.”

-Dr. John Bevan-Smith.

