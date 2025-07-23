The Viral Delusion Episode One: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic

Episode One: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic

When doctor Andrew Kaufman began reading the first virology papers out of Wuhan in the winter of 2020, he was shocked to discover that the papers had come nowhere close to showing a new virus had emerged… yet saw the media and authorities already claiming a viral pandemic was on it’s way.

Halfway around the world, Nobel-prize nominated biochemist Stefano Scoglio was watching Italy descend into terror - yet he already knew the claims that a global pandemic was upon us were, as he put it: “bullshit.” How did he know?

In this extraordinarily revealing opening episode, we interview doctors, biologists, chemists, and journalists who analyzed the scientific papers which claimed to have discovered a new virus quickly named “SARS-COV2” - revealing the papers to be riddled with flaws and lacking in logic, and the larger claim that “a new virus” had been discovered based not on evidence, but pseudoscience.

Directly examining the scientific papers that formed the ideological foundation of the pandemic, Episode One unpacks the lies that changed the world, and can forever change the way you see health, politics, and institutionalized “science” altogether.

In this re-mastered version, the original Episode One has been split into two more watchable episodes, edited down for brevity and the sound quality has been vastly improved.

If you want to understand the underlying scientific problems with the claims that a “covid” virus ever existed, or want to share that knowledge with friends and family, this is the can’t miss episode that helped launch a movement for truth, sanity and freedom of thought.

Subscribe below to see the newly remastered Episodes Two through Six, which cover everything from the birth of virology, to Smallpox and the Spanish Flu, to a truly extraordinary episode on AIDS crammed with incredible interviews, and of course much more, which will be coming out weekly, and free for a limited time.

